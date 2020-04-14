Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kind people provide food for starving animals during Indian lockdown

Kind people provide food for starving animals during Indian lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 07:15s - Published
Kind people provide food for starving animals during Indian lockdown

Kind people provide food for starving animals during Indian lockdown

The countrywide lockdown in India to combat coronavirus has led to starvation among many stray animals that are unable to obtain food.

However in this difficult time many people are coming out of their homes to feed these hungry animals.

One, a man named Sunil in the city of Kaithal, Haryana, comes out every day to feed various cows, dogs and monkeys.

Video filmed on April 12th shows Sunil coming out and monkeys and other animals approaching him for food.

Sunil commented: "In this difficult time more people should come forward to feed animals."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KayamoYafes

Yafes Yafes @FatumaFatma3 @citizentvkenya @WHO @washingtonpost @KOT_Loyals @IG_NPS this are the kind of people you should emula… https://t.co/vWzjrtrIN5 3 hours ago

pradeepkaviya23

pradeep raja @CMOTamilNadu Honorable CM, kindly provide toll free number to ask help inif a family is suffering from hunger wit… https://t.co/pFBLrw0fnU 7 hours ago

ohnocentralline

Bobble @MarcusJBall @piersmorgan Sadly that £350million a week hasn’t shown up at all. Looks like the nation is further re… https://t.co/XZFfnigYwj 11 hours ago

jay00952693

jay P @deepolice12 @BlrCityPolice Why don't engage them for some kind of work, community kitchen, let them cook food for… https://t.co/StWSiZmtk2 16 hours ago

halkatt

Bipin Balakrishnan @narendramodi Sir .The need to provide money and food to the poor and marginalised is rather urgent..People will st… https://t.co/WWvaOS9CDV 18 hours ago

Chinmay72541456

Chinmay Joshi @barath_ana_nenu @dhivyasridivi Govt take all kind of steps to provide food and essential things to poor You do yo… https://t.co/n6hqo9mtao 1 day ago

SParamarsh

SATHIK paramarsh @DrKumarVishwas Sir I know NGO helping 150 poor people in West Bengal , provide food 365 days , in Corona crises nu… https://t.co/UDPT32vtMu 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.