Kind people provide food for starving animals during Indian lockdown

The countrywide lockdown in India to combat coronavirus has led to starvation among many stray animals that are unable to obtain food.

However in this difficult time many people are coming out of their homes to feed these hungry animals.

One, a man named Sunil in the city of Kaithal, Haryana, comes out every day to feed various cows, dogs and monkeys.

Video filmed on April 12th shows Sunil coming out and monkeys and other animals approaching him for food.

Sunil commented: "In this difficult time more people should come forward to feed animals."