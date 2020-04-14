Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New York's Long Island battered by fierce winds seeing waves crash over seawall

New York's Long Island battered by fierce winds seeing waves crash over seawall

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:45s - Published
New York's Long Island battered by fierce winds seeing waves crash over seawall

New York's Long Island battered by fierce winds seeing waves crash over seawall

New York's Long Island was battered by fierce winds on April 13 seeing waves crash over the seawall at Great South Bay.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New York's Long Island battered by fierce winds seeing waves crash over seawall

New York's Long Island was battered by fierce winds on April 13 seeing waves crash over the seawall at Great South Bay.

During the storms, 17,000 people on Long Island lost power as gusts reached over 70mph.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

maremurus

friends call me joe RT @j_gelling: Wow 3000 more doctors and nurses sent to help New York's beleaguered health care system - hopefully some to particularly bat… 1 week ago

j_gelling

J. Gelling Wow 3000 more doctors and nurses sent to help New York's beleaguered health care system - hopefully some to particu… https://t.co/KOiiigdFsf 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.