Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

Governors in the U.S. are banding together to create a plan to reopen the economy in their states, despite president Trump’s claims that the federal government has the final say.

In the UK restrictions are set to continue as prime minister Boris Johnson continues to recover after contracting Covid-19 and a new hospital is opened in the north west of the country.

France will continue it’s lockdown through to May as Spain begins to ease its restriction and in Rio de Janeiro the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue was lit up on Easter Sunday to pay tribute to healthcare workers.