Inventors in India design low-cost respirator to treat patients of coronavirus

A group of inventors in south India have come together to demonstrate a low-cost respirator they developed to help meet increasing demand as coronavirus spreads throughout the country.

The technically-skilled trio, named Ebin, Karthik and Gautam, come from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, and demonstrated their IPPV, or Intermittent Positive Separation Ventilator, as seen in footage from April 9.

They said the device was designed to help patients breathe artificially and to help people in times of crisis.

They said that this could be done at a cost of INR 10,000 (around £100), and claim their equipment could be manufactured at a rate of one hundred units per day.