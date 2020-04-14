Pharrell's 'Happy' was the most-played song of the 2010s in the UK Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:49s - Published 3 days ago Pharrell's 'Happy' was the most-played song of the 2010s in the UK Adele's "Rolling In The Deep" came in at number two, and "Moves Like Jagger" by Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera was number three. 0

