Troop of monkeys invade Mumbai apartment complex to throw 'pool party' during lockdown

Troop of monkeys invade Mumbai apartment complex to throw 'pool party' during lockdown

Troop of monkeys invade Mumbai apartment complex to throw 'pool party' during lockdown

With temperatures soaring high and no humans nearby, a group of monkeys indulged in a 'pool party' after straying inside a residential complex in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

Troop of monkeys invade Mumbai apartment complex to throw 'pool party' during lockdown

The incident took place on April 9 at the Raheja Estate in Mumbai city's Borivali East region.

Footage shows at least 15 monkeys moving in and around the pool area, enjoying a swim together.

It is believed that reduced human traffic from the lockdown has caused many animals to move into inhabited areas.




