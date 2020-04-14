Troop of monkeys invade Mumbai apartment complex to throw 'pool party' during lockdown

With temperatures soaring high and no humans nearby, a group of monkeys indulged in a 'pool party' after straying inside a residential complex in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

The incident took place on April 9 at the Raheja Estate in Mumbai city's Borivali East region.

Footage shows at least 15 monkeys moving in and around the pool area, enjoying a swim together.

It is believed that reduced human traffic from the lockdown has caused many animals to move into inhabited areas.