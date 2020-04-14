Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Covid-19: With 1-month-old baby in arms, IAS officer G Srijana rejoins work

Covid-19: With 1-month-old baby in arms, IAS officer G Srijana rejoins work

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Covid-19: With 1-month-old baby in arms, IAS officer G Srijana rejoins work

Covid-19: With 1-month-old baby in arms, IAS officer G Srijana rejoins work

An IAS officer has set an inspiring example amid Covid-19 battle.

Gummulla Srijana rejoined work within just 22 days of giving birth.

Srijana voluntarily gave up her maternity leave to contribute in Covid fight.

Srijana said, “My responsibility to be of help to administration at such a time.” Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nationfirst_ram

Salute India RT @TimesTiranga: Covid-19: With 1-month-old baby in arms, IAS officer G Srijana rejoins work https://t.co/IMUd2FjdS2 via @YouTube8 minutes ago

joshipramod4u

प्रमोद जोशी RT @shubham_jain999: IAS Officer Refuses 6-Month Maternity Leave amid COVID-19 Crisis, Joins Work with Month-Old Baby. More power to you Sr… 31 minutes ago

TimesTiranga

Tiranga times Covid-19: With 1-month-old baby in arms, IAS officer G Srijana rejoins work https://t.co/IMUd2FjdS2 via @YouTube33 minutes ago

MoJunaid3

Er.Mo.Junaid(انجینئر محمد جنید) RT @BDUTT: My favourite story today @GummallaSrijana talks to #Mojo about scrapping maternity leave for COVID duty WITH her one month old a… 1 hour ago

12shakirSyed

Er Shakir Syed IAS Officer Refuses 6-Month Maternity Leave amid COVID-19 Crisis, Joins Work with Month-Old Baby. More power to you… https://t.co/NAXSITJNrf 2 hours ago

PareekArvind1

Pareek Arvind RT @prashantchiguru: An extraordinary feather of @IASassociation. 2013 batch IAS Mrs @GummallaSrijana Commissioner @GVMC_OFFICIAL refused t… 2 hours ago

prince_idslogic

🅿🆁🅸🅽🅲🅴 🅾🅼 🅽🅰🅼🅳🅴🆅 RT @IASassociation: Young #IAS Officers leading #fightagainstcorona. GVMC Visakhapatnam Commissioner, Ms Gummalla Srijana @GummallaSrijana… 2 hours ago

ThisIsMalawi

This is Malawi A six-month-old baby who just survived a heart surgery, has now been sadly diagnosed of having Covid-19. The baby… https://t.co/Dos1NZOVTX 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.