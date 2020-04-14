Lea Michele facetimes dad twice a day during lockdown separation Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published 7 hours ago Lea Michele facetimes dad twice a day during lockdown separation Lea Michelle has been FaceTiming her dad twice a day while he's in lockdown away from her on the U.S. East Coast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this