Cabaret Changes: From live music to meals-to-go

GONEAT LEAST FOR THE TIMEBEING...ARE THE LATE NIGHTS OFLIVE MUSICTHE FULL DANCE FLOORSAND THE LONG DINNERS AT THE'CAPE CABARET.'SOTJOEL NOTES, CAPE CABARETOWNER"You know that expression,'you're handed lemons and youmake lemonade?' That's reallythe story."THERE'S A REFRESHING SWEETNESSTO THE WAY THIS STORY ENDS UP,AS WELL.LIKE A LOT OF PLACES, CAPECABARET WAS FORCED INTO ASUDDEN, DIRE SITUATION ABOUTFOUR WEEKS AGO.WHAT'S A PLACE THAT SELLS FOODAND ENTERTAINMENT SUPPOSED TODO, WITH NO CUSTOMERS WALKING INTHE DOOR?SOTRYAN COOK, CAPE CABARET CHEF"Just watching everythingaround, watching the employeesgoing through this struggle.

Mywife is in the dental field andshe’s already out of workthrough May.

So I wanted to dosomething to get as many peopleback working and support thecommunity."EXECUTIVE CHEF, RYAN COOKPITCHED AN IDEA TO OWNER, JOELNOTES.SOTJOEL NOTES, CAPE CABARETOWNER"We have access to all theproducts that people are lookingfor.

Toilet paper, paper towelsgloves.

All the things toprotect themselves, as wellall the produce and meats andcheeses that people would needto survive on."SO THE RESTAURANT EVOLVED INTO AGROCERY STORE OF SORTS.THEY BEGAN UPDATING THEIRFACEBOOK PAGE EVERY DAY, WITH ALIST OF WHAT THEY WERE SELLING.SOME OF IT, A LOT CHEAPER THANWHAT YOU CAN FIND AT THE STORE.THE SUCCESS OF THATLED TO THEM MAKING MEALS FORCURBSIDE PICK UP.AND THEN TO A ’HEAT AND EAT’MEAL SERVICE.AND THEY KEPT EVOLVINGTHERE’S ANEW LUNCH MENUAND FOR EVERY ’HEAT AND EAT’MEAL THEY SELLTHEY WILL DONATEONE TO LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS.HERE THEY ARE LAST WEEK DROPPINGOFF FOOD FOR Cape Coral POLICE.SOTRYAN COOK, CAPE CABARET CHEF"Taking care of people who aretaking care of all of us."AS QUICKLY AS THINGS WENTDOWNHILL FOR CAPE CABARET, THERESTAURANT WAS ABLE ADJUST.SOTRYAN COOK, CAPE CABARET CHEF"We’re back up to just about thefull staff is back to workingand working a full week.

Whicat the end of the day, it makesus feel great about it.

Not justthat the doors are open but thateverybody is working.

Andkeeping a little sanity."THEY PLAN TO KEEP EVOLVINGTOOTHEY’RE LOOKING AT ADDING ADELIVERY SERVICE NEXT.SOTJOEL NOTES, CAPE CABARETOWNER"This is something we’ve beenblessed with and we’re goinguse this for everybody’sembetterment.

SOTJOEL NOTES, CAPE CABARETOWNER"This is something we've beenblessed with and we're goinguse this for everybody'sembetterment. Failure is justnot an option."