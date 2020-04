Lea Michele facetimes dad twice a day during lockdown separation Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:41s - Published 2 weeks ago Lea Michele facetimes dad twice a day during lockdown separation Lea Michelle has been FaceTiming her dad twice a day while he's in lockdown away from her on the U.S. East Coast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this