Soccer Shots Buffalo going digital during COVID-19

THIS TIME OF YEAR --A LOT OF PARENTSMAY BE LOOKINGAHEAD TO GET YOURKIDS OUTSIDE ANDMOVING.THAT OFTEN MEANSSIGNING THEM UP FORSPORTS.BUT WITH SPRINGSPORTS CANCELED--WHAT OTHEROPTIONS DO YOUHAVE?JEFF SLAWSONSHOWS US HOW ONEBUFFALO COMPANY ISHELPING YOUR YOUNGKIDS KICK STARTTHEIR DAY!SOCCER SHOTSBUFFALO -- A BIG DEALFOR MANY KIDSAROUND WNYWE'RE THE LARGESTYOUTH SPORTSPROGRAM IN WNY.THE PROGRAMTEACHES CHILDRENBETWEEN THE AGESOF 2 AND 8 HOW TOPLAY SOCCER --MOSTLY TAKING PLACEIN OUTDOORSETTINGS DURING THESPRING SUMMER ANDFALL MONTHS.WE HAD TO PUT APAUSE ON THE TOTALPROGRAM -- BECAUSEWE'RE IN PERSON --WERE LIVE.BUT SOCCER SHOTSSTILL WANTS TO BEABLE TO PROVIDETHEIR SPRINGSESSIONS WITHCLASSES TO KEEP THECHILDREN MOVING --SO THEY CAME UPWITH SOCCER SHOTSON THE GO - ANENTIRELY ONLINEVERSION OF THEIRNORMAL CLASSES.TAKING YOU KNOW 20TO 25 MINUTES OUT OFYOU DAYTO DOSOMETHING TOGETHERWHERE YOU DONTHAVE TO PLAN IT ITSALL PLANNED OUT FORYOU CAN EB A BIT OF ASTRESS RELIIVER -- ASHORT BREAK FROMTHE DAY TO DAY.CLASSES COME OUTONCE A WEEKGIVING YOUNGPLAYERS THE CHANCETO LEARN ANDPRACTICE SKILLS IN ACONTROLLEDENVIRONMENT ... THEBEST PART -- THECLASSES CAN BEDONE BOTH OUTSIDEAND INSIDE YOURHOMEFOR YOUR PHYSICALHEALTH FOR YOURMENTAL HEALTH ALLTHE PEOPLE THAT ARELOCKED IN RIGHT NOW-- WITH THEIR FAMILIES-- WE WANT TO BE THATRESOURCE THAT WEVEBEEN TO OUR WNY FORTHE LAST TEN YEARS.SOCCER SHOTS ONTHE GO IS BEINGOFFERED TO THESTUDENTS THATALREADY HAD SIGNEDUP FOR THE SPRINGSEMESTER -- AS OFNOW THEY HAVE TENWEEKS PREPAREDHOPING TO BE ABLETO GO OUTSIDE SOON.IF WE START MID TOEND OF MAY WE COULDSTILL FIT IN A SPRINGSEASON.

WE'RE REALLYPSYCHED TO GOUTSIDE.IF YOU DIDNT SIGN UPFOR THE SPRINGSESSIONS OF SOCCERSHOTS -- THEPROGRAM ISOFFERINGSCHOLARSHIPS TOHEALTHCAREWORKERS -- SO FORANY NURSES ORDOCTORS OUT THEREWITH CHILDREN --SOCCER SHOTS ISWILLING TO GET THEMLINKED UP WITH THEPROGRAM TO GIVESOME RELIEF WHILETHEY ARE WORKINGON THE FRONT LINES--