Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sphynx Cats Amazingly React to Sound in Synchronization

Sphynx Cats Amazingly React to Sound in Synchronization

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Sphynx Cats Amazingly React to Sound in Synchronization

Sphynx Cats Amazingly React to Sound in Synchronization

This group of four sphynx cats was sitting inside a cat bed.

They were reacting to sound made by their owner amazingly in synchronization.

All of them moved their head in the same direction every time their owner made the sound.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.