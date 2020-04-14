Global  

Married for 50 years: A couple separated by social distancing

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:47s - Published
For 50 years, Howard Smith has been married to his wife Lois, who now lives in a nursing home north of New York City.

But as nursing homes across the United States ramp up their social distancing measures, he isn't sure if he'll ever get to see her again.

Gloria Tso reports.

76-year-old Howard Smith isn't one for talking about the past, but these days, the past is all he has to hang on to.

The love story between him and his wife Lois Kittson began in Paris in 1970.

50 years later, Howard is worried about how the story will end.

Howard's wife Lois has late-stage Alzheimer's, and lives in New Paltz nursing home just north of New York City.

He says social distancing has kept the couple exactly 23.7 miles apart for over 30 days.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) HOWARD SMITH, ARTIST AND HUSBAND OF LOIS KITTSON, SAYING: "There's nothing right now.

So my reassurance comes from the occasional text from an aide.

I mean, I haven't had anything since Friday.

And all I need to know, all I really wish to know is that she's okay." Six days a week, for the past five years, Howard has made the 40-minute drive to New Paltz to spend time with Lois.

But on March 11, the nursing home suspended all visitors to protect its residents.

Less than ten days later, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all New Yorkers to stay at home.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) HOWARD SMITH, ARTIST AND HUSBAND OF LOIS KITTSON, SAYING: "What I'm aware of is that this is not going to terminate on a specific date.

I mean, we have this elongation that could go on for quite a while, particularly with nursing homes." Nursing homes across the United States have been ramping up self-isolation measures in an effort to protect its elderly, at-risk populations.

But the measures have left many like Howard worried if they will ever get to see their loved ones again.

Howard says he understands the need to flatten the curve.

But he feels like Lois' life may depend on his visits.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) HOWARD SMITH, ARTIST AND HUSBAND OF LOIS KITTSON, SAYING: "It's a matter of being together and sharing experience.

And the one thing that happens with separation like this is that there's absolutely no sharing."




