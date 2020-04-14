Purdue preparing for life after coronavirus

Global  

Purdue President Mitch Daniels says he doesn't know if campus will return to normal in August, but he says this fall will be "unlike anything anyone has ever witnessed."

University.

They're working to safely plan for the opening of campus once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

So will purdue return to normal this august?

That's a question purdue president mitch daniels says he can't answer.

But he does say this fall's college experience will be unlike anything anyone has ever witnessed.

Daniels says incoming freshmen are still accepting their offers for the fall.

He says they're hoping students will be able to come back to campus by then.

However, he says don't hold him to that.

Let's just hope that all the steps that are being taken, the pain that's being inflicted right now, will pay off as a resumption of life as we know it, including an open and vibrant campus."

The safe campus task force includes 15 members from all parts of campus.

They've already started to meet -- and are expected to release information soon.

As we previously reported, all summer classes in may and june are canceled purdue officials will make a decision by may 15th on whether july events and classes can happen.




