Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lelan's early morning forecast: Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Lelan's early morning forecast: Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Lelan's early morning forecast: Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lelan's early morning forecast: Tuesday, April 14, 2020

The cold front through on inthe Conditions next couplepatchy frost mornings.

Be thecoldest widespread expected.The Weather Freeze Watch 7am




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.