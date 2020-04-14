Global  

Covid-19: China responds to allegations of discrimination against Africans

Chinese authorities responded to allegations of discrimination.

People of African descent were allegedly facing discrimination in Guangzhou.

Africans allegedly forcibly evicted and denied entry by hotels in the city.

The incidents were allegedly sparked by Covid infection of a few Nigerians.

Watch the full video for more details.




