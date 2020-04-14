Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Liam Payne felt 'ridiculed' after first foray into music in 2008

Liam Payne felt 'ridiculed' after first foray into music in 2008

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Liam Payne felt 'ridiculed' after first foray into music in 2008

Liam Payne felt 'ridiculed' after first foray into music in 2008

Liam Payne was "ridiculed" when he first tried to break the music industry in 2008, as he claims people called him an "X Factor reject" before he found fame with One Direction.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.