Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Celebrities join 'Sesame Street' for lockdown special

Celebrities join 'Sesame Street' for lockdown special

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Celebrities join 'Sesame Street' for lockdown special

Celebrities join 'Sesame Street' for lockdown special

Elmo and Cookie Monster are reaching out to young children confused at being stuck at home during the coronavirus epidemic with a special "Sesame Street" episode airing on Tuesday.

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and actors Anne Hathaway and Tracee Ellis Ross will be celebrity guests in the 30-minute show.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Celebrities join 'Sesame Street' for lockdown special

The 'Sesame Street' lockdown special The show features celebrity guests including //Anne Hathaway, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tracee Ellis Ross// Elmo and Cookie Monster's 30-minute special will help kids stuck at home find new ways to play and learn in a video conferencing style




You Might Like


Tweets about this

bonny17184372

bonny RT @newgenuniverse: These are some scary times for adults and children alike. Check out how the popular 'Sesame Street' show is helping kid… 1 day ago

bgkelsen

Benjamin Kelsen Celebrities join 'Sesame Street' on coronavirus special - CNN Video https://t.co/CJ85hO5ITL 1 day ago

bgkelsen

Benjamin Kelsen Something light for change: Celebrities join 'Sesame Street' on coronavirus special - CNN Video https://t.co/Br6aHXyWzz 1 day ago

GrizzlyJoeShow

Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @GrizzlyJoeShow: Celebrities join ‘Sesame Street’ on coronavirus special - CNN Video - CNN https://t.co/FqRMCb968X 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.