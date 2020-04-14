Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Selena Gomez felt pressured to 'open up' on her private life

Selena Gomez felt pressured to 'open up' on her private life

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Selena Gomez felt pressured to 'open up' on her private life

Selena Gomez felt pressured to 'open up' on her private life

Selena Gomez felt pressured into "opening up" about her private life because "people were taking away [her] narrative".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Selena Gomez felt pressured into 'opening up' about her private life because 'people were taking… 7 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Selena Gomez felt pressured to 'open up' on her private life #SelenaGomez @GomezSource @SelenaFanClub… https://t.co/hePcUocWPB 23 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Selena Gomez felt pressured into 'opening up' about her private life because 'people were taking away [her] narrati… https://t.co/riWSevLr36 1 day ago

instrumusi

instrumusi Selena Gomez felt pressured into 'opening up' about her private life because 'people were taking away [her] narrati… https://t.co/PmjWTyM6Vb 1 day ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Selena Gomez felt pressured into 'opening up' about her private life because 'people were taking away [her] narrati… https://t.co/ZqZ2xXgm09 1 day ago

BMXCorporation

BMX Entertainment C Selena Gomez felt pressured into 'opening up' about her private life because 'people were taking away [her… 1 day ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #Health Selena Gomez felt pressured into ‘opening up’ about her private life because ‘people were taking away [h… 1 day ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #Health Selena Gomez felt pressured into ‘opening up’ about her private life because ‘people were taking away… https://t.co/uMw9ApwpDH 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.