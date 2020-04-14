Ricky Gervais demands end to wild animal 'wet markets' Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published now Ricky Gervais demands end to wild animal 'wet markets' Ricky Gervais has demanded governments around the world close the wildlife "wet markets" where the coronavirus is believed to have first infected humans. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Martin Bester RT @People_SA: Ricky Gervais demands end to wild animal ‘wet markets’ - https://t.co/te1eTND5uD 20 hours ago People Magazine 🇿🇦 SA Ricky Gervais demands end to wild animal ‘wet markets’ - https://t.co/te1eTND5uD 20 hours ago WENN Ricky Gervais Demands End To Wild Animal 'wet Markets' https://t.co/HCHZDCqLUo 20 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Ricky Gervais demands end to wild animal 'wet markets' https://t.co/Is0fpcafDQ https://t.co/vwBl1UpmcS 21 hours ago