Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CDC Director Says COVID-19 Cases Will Soon Start to Decline

CDC Director Says COVID-19 Cases Will Soon Start to Decline

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
CDC Director Says COVID-19 Cases Will Soon Start to Decline

CDC Director Says COVID-19 Cases Will Soon Start to Decline

Doctor Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Discussed the current health crisis on 'Fox & Friends' on Monday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

drnigam15

Desh Ratan Nigam Is Mamta preparing a Covid19 Bomb. Mamata govt not sending enough samples for Covid-19 testing, says central lab d… https://t.co/EnoWsfqv1f 3 hours ago

somnathsingha96

Somnath SINGHA || সোমনাথ সিংহ Mamata govt not sending enough samples for Covid-19 testing, says central lab director https://t.co/cpNVYMCnYW via @indiatoday 3 hours ago

closerange44

Mosiah Nat Turner RT @NTVsSteveWhite: "Folks who are sick will have to be transferred to other hospitals," health director says, as COVID cases are reaching… 3 hours ago

biswadeepdatta

Biswadeep Datta Mamata govt not sending enough samples for Covid-19 testing, says central lab director https://t.co/sMVVhNReNt via @indiatoday 4 hours ago

nuance_bot

nuance_bot RT @Sachinkj1: Limitations of contact tracing apps 1) False positive & false negatives cases. 2) AI can't pick up nuance that health worke… 4 hours ago

Sachinkj1

Dr Sachin Jadhav Limitations of contact tracing apps 1) False positive & false negatives cases. 2) AI can't pick up nuance that hea… https://t.co/p868G2q3oQ 4 hours ago

RajivRanjanRa16

Rajiv Ranjan Raju 🇮🇳 RT @Shashi37451147: Mamta govt not sending enough samples for Covid-19 testing, says central lab director. Why she is not sending? https:/… 4 hours ago

Shashi37451147

Diaz Mamta govt not sending enough samples for Covid-19 testing, says central lab director. Why she is not sending? https://t.co/BbIjvbUios 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.