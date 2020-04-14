Global  

PM Modi extends lockdown till 3 May; promises calibrated withdrawal from 20 April

PM Modi extends lockdown till 3 May; promises calibrated withdrawal from 20 April

PM Modi extends lockdown till 3 May; promises calibrated withdrawal from 20 April

Courtesy: DD Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till May 3 in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said, “In my discussions with the state governments, and various stakeholders, one thing was unanimous: That we should extend the lockdown.

So, I announce today that the lockdown will be extended till May 3.” Watch the full video for more details.

AnithaHarirao

Anitha Harirao RT @JhaSanjay: CM Uddhav Thackeray said lockdown till April 30th 2020. PM Modi extends till May 3 rd 2020. Do all states of India have… 5 minutes ago

Sark36374989

Sar.K RT @htTweets: Union home minister Amit Shah said there will no shortage of essential items like food and medicines during the lockdown peri… 6 minutes ago

thesiasattv

SIASAT TV PM #Modi extends nationwide #lockdown till May 3 #3May #3rdMay #LockdownExtended #IndiaLockdown #coronavirus… https://t.co/aaSCM4m30v 10 minutes ago

Oneindia

Oneindia News IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely as PM Narendra Modi extends coronavirus lockdown: Reports @IPL #coronavirus… https://t.co/cBX0pvuWo8 14 minutes ago

mykhelcom

myKhel.com IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely as PM Narendra Modi extends coronavirus lockdown: Reports @IPL #coronavirus… https://t.co/qmTTuplwbL 14 minutes ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @republic: Following PM Modi's announcement, Punjab government extends lockdown till May 3 https://t.co/4kmoz30vVi 18 minutes ago

5624114

Rakesh Tiwari RT @ndtv: #Watch | 10,363 cases of #coronavirus in India as PM Modi extends #lockdown till May 3 https://t.co/uPdPgHTeaR 22 minutes ago

IndIndependent

TheIndependent.in https://t.co/LMz71Rbdkj Addressing the nation in a televised speech, Prime Minister of India – Narendra Modi extend… https://t.co/nIxyv6gAvS 26 minutes ago

