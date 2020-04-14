Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Spain and Italy Begin to Ease Lockdown to Revive Economy

Spain and Italy Begin to Ease Lockdown to Revive Economy

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Spain and Italy Begin to Ease Lockdown to Revive Economy

Spain and Italy Begin to Ease Lockdown to Revive Economy

Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning to relax some lockdown measures to bring relief to the economy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

martinpaulam

paul martin UK and European countries begin to ease lockdown restrictions amid death and despair reckless governments france ge… https://t.co/PTdEoeIv2A 6 hours ago

Urine4TheirShoe

Douchebags on Parade Spain to begin lifting its Corona lockdown on Monday as 300k people are expected to return to work; Italy also anno… https://t.co/jfOUEpboAM 16 hours ago

trusttoverify

. RT @Telegraph: 'Coronavirus: The Latest' 🦠🎙️ #podcast 🇪🇸🇮🇹Spain and Italy begin to ease lockdown measures as the UK Government confirms th… 18 hours ago

Telegraph

The Telegraph 'Coronavirus: The Latest' 🦠🎙️ #podcast 🇪🇸🇮🇹Spain and Italy begin to ease lockdown measures as the UK Government co… https://t.co/tYKt1VTQmf 18 hours ago

IndependentNGR

Independent Nigeria Spain, Italy Begin To Ease COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions https://t.co/EQIQqBg1DZ https://t.co/7pt5wevpSb 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.