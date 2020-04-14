'President has total authority': Donald Trump on reopening the economy

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:02s - Published
US President Donald Trump has said that he exercises total authority over reopening the economy.

Speaking to reporters, the US President said that he has been there for the states and will continue to work with the states on the issue.

When told that states have taken the call on opening schools & even restaurants, Trump said that he let it happen and he could have closed it up.

