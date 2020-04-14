Dr. Fauci Urged The Trump Administration In 2017 To Prepare For A 'Surprise Outbreak'

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned President Trump and his administration about a "surprise" outbreak in 2017.

Dr. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci specifically warned top government officials about the inevitability of a "surprise outbreak" of a new disease.

According to Business Insider, Dr. Fauci said at the time that the US needed to do more to prepare.