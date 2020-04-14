Dr. Fauci Urged The Trump Administration In 2017 To Prepare For A 'Surprise Outbreak'

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned President Trump and his administration about a "surprise" outbreak in 2017.

Dr. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci specifically warned top government officials about the inevitability of a "surprise outbreak" of a new disease.

According to Business Insider, Dr. Fauci said at the time that the US needed to do more to prepare.

"There is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious disease".

Fauci urged the Trump administration to prepare by investing in research and setting aside emergency funds.

The Trump administration did not heed his warnings and instead cut spending for detecting and preparing for outbreaks.