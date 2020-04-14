Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Covid-19: As PM Modi extends lockdown, Prashant Kishor asks if Centre has a plan B | Oneindia News

Covid-19: As PM Modi extends lockdown, Prashant Kishor asks if Centre has a plan B | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Covid-19: As PM Modi extends lockdown, Prashant Kishor asks if Centre has a plan B | Oneindia News

Covid-19: As PM Modi extends lockdown, Prashant Kishor asks if Centre has a plan B | Oneindia News

AT A TIME WHEN THE GOVERNMENT IS PREPARING ITSELF TO FIGHT THE CORONAVIRUS ON WAR FOOTING, IT IS FACING AN UNUSUAL CRISIS - ITS VERY OWN BUREAUCRACY.

AFTER OFFICERS DID NOT SHOW UP YESTERDAY AND TODAY DESPITE THE GOVERNMENT'S DIRECTIVE ON THE WEEKEND, A KEY MINISTRY HAS PUT OUT A LETTER THAT WARNS THAT ABSENTEES WILL BE SACKED, Election strategist-turned politician Prashant Kishor -- one of the sharp critics of the modalities of the lockdown -- today questioned if the government has a plan in case the extension of the restriction proves ineffective.

HE ASKED IF WE have an alternate plan or the will to course correct?, WHO VOICED CONFIDENCE ON MONDAY THAT THE UNITED STATES WOULD CONTINUE FUNDING THE UN AGENCY, DESPITE PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S CRITICISM OF WHO'S HANDLING OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC and more news #COVID19 , #CoronavirusLockdown , #CoronavirusOutbreak

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.