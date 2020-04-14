Covid-19: As PM Modi extends lockdown, Prashant Kishor asks if Centre has a plan B | Oneindia News

AT A TIME WHEN THE GOVERNMENT IS PREPARING ITSELF TO FIGHT THE CORONAVIRUS ON WAR FOOTING, IT IS FACING AN UNUSUAL CRISIS - ITS VERY OWN BUREAUCRACY.

AFTER OFFICERS DID NOT SHOW UP YESTERDAY AND TODAY DESPITE THE GOVERNMENT'S DIRECTIVE ON THE WEEKEND, A KEY MINISTRY HAS PUT OUT A LETTER THAT WARNS THAT ABSENTEES WILL BE SACKED, Election strategist-turned politician Prashant Kishor -- one of the sharp critics of the modalities of the lockdown -- today questioned if the government has a plan in case the extension of the restriction proves ineffective.

HE ASKED IF WE have an alternate plan or the will to course correct?, WHO VOICED CONFIDENCE ON MONDAY THAT THE UNITED STATES WOULD CONTINUE FUNDING THE UN AGENCY, DESPITE PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S CRITICISM OF WHO'S HANDLING OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC and more news #COVID19 , #CoronavirusLockdown , #CoronavirusOutbreak