He invents a social distance machine to prove Toronto is too crowded for safe COVID-19 distance Video Credit: Newsvia English - Duration: 00:55s - Published now He invents a social distance machine to prove Toronto is too crowded for safe COVID-19 distance **Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. CANADA - A man makes a Social Distancing Machine to show why Toronto needs to close major streets like Yonge during COVID-19 in order for people to keep a safe 2-meter safe distance. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this