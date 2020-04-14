Police Department helps celebrate kids’ birthdays all over town during quarantine

Global  

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:40s - Published
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, Parker.

We are helping to celebrate kids’ birthdays all over town during the quarantine.

We are still working through all the requests and will get to all of them.

#StayHome #StaySafe 🎉🚔🥳 Credit: Troy Police Dept.

(Twitter)

