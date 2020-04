Kids under quarantine make a movie at home in Naples

TWO SISTERS IN NAPLES AREGETTING CREATIVE WITH THEIREXTRA TIME... AND TURNED THEIRBOREDOM INTO A MOVIE.THIS MORNING, NOELANI SHOWS US APREVIEW, AND TALKS TO THE 7 AND12-YEAR-OLD GIRLS AND THEIR MOM.LKLIVE"GOOD MORNING EVERYONE--WHEN I FOUND THIS MOVIE ONFACEBOOK, I KNEW I HAD TO SHARE.THE MOTHER SAYS *THIS* IS WHATHAPPENS WHEN KIDS ARE UNDERQUARANTINE."VONATS 1-2 SEC - TRAILER OPENING"PODOLAK FILMS"THE STORY IS CALLED "JUST ADREAM..OR IS IT?".IT EVEN HAS IT’S OWN TRAILERYOU’RE LOOKING AT NOW.ROSALIA PODOLAK SAYS LASTFRIDAY, TO PASS TIME..GIULIANNA, 12, AND ZOEY, 7,DECIDED TO MAKE A MOVIE--BECAUSE..

HOW HARD COULD IT BE?THE ANSWER IS NOT AT ALL FORTHESE TWO.SHE SAYS THE GIRLS CAME UP WITHA STORY, ACTED OUT MULTIPLEPARTS, ADDED EFFECTS IN EDIT,AND POSTED THIS TEASER..FOLLOWED BY THE MOVIE ONFACEBOOK.SOT @ 6:03:35ROSALIA PODOLAK/MOM OF GIULIANNA& ZOEY:"Using something that wouldnormally be a hard time forpeople to go through and forthem to bring it in a positivespin and do some thing that cancreate laughter and happinessfrom somebody else to watch so Ialways love what their littlebrains are thinking and how theycome up with these ideas.

Ididn’t even know about the nextepisode I guess that’s going tohappen."20VO CONTTHAT’S RIGHT, ZOEY DECIDEDTHERE’S NOW A SEQUEL IN THEWORKS.THE SISTERS’ FIRST MOVIEINVOLVES A YOUNG GIRL, AN EASTERCANDY FAIRY, AND A VILLAN KNOWNAS "BLACKFEATHER".LKLIVE"YOU’LL HAVE TO STAY TUNED TOSEE MORE BECAUSE I’M LETTINGGIULIANNA AND ZOEY EXPLAIN THEIRSCREENPLAY.THAT’S COMING UP, WITH