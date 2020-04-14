'Sugar n' Spice' and everything nice for customers and for healthcare workers Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:57s - Published now 'Sugar n' Spice' and everything nice for customers and for healthcare workers Customers can't sit inside the Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice right now, but they can still place an order to go and when they do, they can buy a meal for a healthcare worker. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this