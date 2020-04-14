Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Plant People add 'to go' planter kits

Plant People add 'to go' planter kits

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:26s - Published
Plant People add 'to go' planter kits
Plant People add 'to go' planter kits
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Plant People add 'to go' planter kits

YOUR HOME!OUR EMILY BEIERJOINS US LIVE WITHMORE!GOOD MORNING EM!PLANTS CAN MAKYOU FEEL GOOD!THEY HAVE SO MANYHEALTH BENEFITS!HERE'S WHAT THEMANAGER HAD TO SAY"It's really a symbodicrelationship, when you gotake a walk..visitnature..it's the exchangeof clean air the feel thatthey give you a good walkin the woods and sittingunder a shade tree andthat's how you feel with alot of plants in your homebecause they are workingfor you."Monday was the second




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.