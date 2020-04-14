Plant People add 'to go' planter kits Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:26s - Published now Plant People add 'to go' planter kits 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Plant People add 'to go' planter kits YOUR HOME!OUR EMILY BEIERJOINS US LIVE WITHMORE!GOOD MORNING EM!PLANTS CAN MAKYOU FEEL GOOD!THEY HAVE SO MANYHEALTH BENEFITS!HERE'S WHAT THEMANAGER HAD TO SAY"It's really a symbodicrelationship, when you gotake a walk..visitnature..it's the exchangeof clean air the feel thatthey give you a good walkin the woods and sittingunder a shade tree andthat's how you feel with alot of plants in your homebecause they are workingfor you."Monday was the second





You Might Like

Tweets about this