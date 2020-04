Palm Beach County to approve $2.5 million emergency homeless shelter

HOMELESS PEOPLE.

TODAY PALMBEACH COUNTY COMMISSIONERSWILL HOLD A SPECIAL MEETING.THEY'RE CONSIDERING AMULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACTFOR AN EMERGENCY SHELTER.W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVEARTHUR MONDALE IS LIVE IN LAKEWORTH TO EXPLAIN THE URGENCY.IWHERE BARRICADES ARE VISIBLE &THE COUNTY PARKSAID THEYFROM DUMPING UNWANTED ITEMS &BUT PEOPLE WHO WANT TO HELPTHOSE INSIDE THE BARRICADESSAY NOT ENOUGH IS BEING DOTO HELP THEM&THE HOMELESS.THE LAST TIME WE REPORTED ONTHE TENT CITY HERE THERE WEREMORE THAN 100 PEOPLE LIVINGHERE& IN ADDITION TO CONCERNSABOUT THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUSAMONG THE HOMELESS HERE ANDELSEWHERE COMMISSIONERS WILLDISCUSS A*TWO-POINT- FIV*MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT WITHGULDSTREAM GOODWILL INDUSTRIESTO HOUSE HOMELESS LIVING IN*PARKS, OFFICE BUILDINGS, ANDOTHER PLACES IN THE COUNTY NOTMEANT FOR HUMAN HABITATION*THERE WILL BE 100 TO 125SHELTER BEDS AVAILABLE&IT WASPREVIOUSLY REPORTED THESHELTER WOULD BE LOCATED AT AFORMER CORRECTIONAL FACILITYTHAT WAS SELECTED BACK IN LATEFEBRUARY.

ITWILL OPEN.

