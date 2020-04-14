Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus live updates: France, India extend lockdowns into May

Coronavirus live updates: France, India extend lockdowns into May

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Coronavirus live updates: France, India extend lockdowns into May
Coronavirus live updates: France, India extend lockdowns into May
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AsumeTech

AsumeTech Coronavirus deaths slow in Italy, France: Live updates https://t.co/l3kl63OXvX 20 minutes ago

_WorldSolutions

World Solutions RT @SkyNews: French President Macon has extended the country's lockdown until 11 May. He said that by May 11, France would be able to test… 23 minutes ago

uk_sport_fan

UK Sports Fan Coronavirus in Sport LIVE: Premier League return LATEST, F1 Grand Prix updates, Tour de France to be postponed - Th… https://t.co/fhQBS2XeSx 44 minutes ago

wkyc

WKYC 3News #Coronavirus live updates: Tour de France won't start as scheduled https://t.co/5VSq9uSlk0 1 hour ago

RiittaKrmeniem1

Riitta Kärmeniemi Coronavirus death toll in France nears 14,400: Live updates @AJENews https://t.co/DeBBbEiPu1 2 hours ago

GamerPokken

Nico Re17 New York state virus death toll surpasses 10,000: Live updates https://t.co/xRRjFKSC3n 3 hours ago

Albania96

Albanian Angry Bird https://t.co/9B0erpj9Ss Coronavirus live updates: France, India extend lockdowns into May https://t.co/CcRVSNBf0w 3 hours ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Coronavirus in Sport LIVE: Premier League return LATEST, F1 Grand Prix updates, Tour de France . - https://t.co/6z6VK2RoQc #GoogleAlerts 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.