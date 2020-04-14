

Tweets about this AsumeTech Coronavirus deaths slow in Italy, France: Live updates https://t.co/l3kl63OXvX 20 minutes ago World Solutions RT @SkyNews: French President Macon has extended the country's lockdown until 11 May. He said that by May 11, France would be able to test… 23 minutes ago UK Sports Fan Coronavirus in Sport LIVE: Premier League return LATEST, F1 Grand Prix updates, Tour de France to be postponed - Th… https://t.co/fhQBS2XeSx 44 minutes ago WKYC 3News #Coronavirus live updates: Tour de France won't start as scheduled https://t.co/5VSq9uSlk0 1 hour ago Riitta Kärmeniemi Coronavirus death toll in France nears 14,400: Live updates @AJENews https://t.co/DeBBbEiPu1 2 hours ago Nico Re17 New York state virus death toll surpasses 10,000: Live updates https://t.co/xRRjFKSC3n 3 hours ago Albanian Angry Bird https://t.co/9B0erpj9Ss Coronavirus live updates: France, India extend lockdowns into May https://t.co/CcRVSNBf0w 3 hours ago Ernst Nordholt Coronavirus in Sport LIVE: Premier League return LATEST, F1 Grand Prix updates, Tour de France . - https://t.co/6z6VK2RoQc #GoogleAlerts 3 hours ago