Coronavirus Update: Governors From 6 States Making Regional Plan For Reopening Schools, Businesses

Coronavirus Update: Governors From 6 States Making Regional Plan For Reopening Schools, Businesses

Coronavirus Update: Governors From 6 States Making Regional Plan For Reopening Schools, Businesses

Governors from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island announced Monday a new 6-state coalition will work out the timing for reopening the region from the coronavirus-driven shutdown of schools and businesses.

CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

