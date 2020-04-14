Global  

How to Get More Toilet Paper

How to Get More Toilet Paper

How to Get More Toilet Paper

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of people to hoard basic essentials like toilet paper - which in turn has grocery stores around the country sold out of the bathroom essential.

Veuer’s has the full story.

