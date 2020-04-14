Coronavirus Loss: Remembering New York Post Sports Photographer Anthony Causi Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:18s - Published now Coronavirus Loss: Remembering New York Post Sports Photographer Anthony Causi Anthony Causi, a highly skilled and exceedingly popular sports photographer for The New York Post who covered the city’s teams for 25 years, died Sunday from the new coronavirus. He was 48. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports. 0

