Vittoria Woodill Expecting Baby Girl Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:28s - Published 3 weeks ago Congratulations, Tori and Matt! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Vittoria Woodill Expecting Baby Girl HAPPY EATING, I'M VITTORIAWOODILL FOR CBS-3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS".TORI SHARING BIG PERSONALNEWS REVEALING HAD SHE HASBEEN, BAKING A LITTLESOMETHING, TORI IS PREGNANTAND WE NOW KNOW SHE'S HAVING AGIRL.TORI POSTED THINK A PICTUREFROM THE PINK CAKE FROM THEGENDER REVEAL.CONGRATULATION TOSS TORI ANDHER HUSBAND MATT.WE COULD NOT BE MORE EXCITED.I KNOW KATE AND I ARE EXCITE





You Might Like

Tweets about this