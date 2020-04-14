Anonymous Donor Provides Miami-Dade First Responders With 10,000 Protective Masks Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:05s - Published 1 week ago Anonymous Donor Provides Miami-Dade First Responders With 10,000 Protective Masks CBS4's Joan Murray reports masks were distributed at several locations in Miami-Dade. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this