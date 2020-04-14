Facebook to Launch Social Networking App for College Students Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:17s - Published 1 week ago Facebook to Launch Social Networking App for College Students Facebook announced that it is launching a new app called "Campus" exclusively for college students. Users must have student email to register, and once accepted users can add personal information like their graduation year and major. 0

