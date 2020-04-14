Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amazon adding 75k positions

Amazon adding 75k positions

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Amazon adding 75k positions

Amazon adding 75k positions

Amazon is hiring 75,000 new employees, also raising the wage for their workers.

Go to ktnv.com/links to apply.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Amazon adding 75k positions

TIME EMPLOYEES.THEY ARE LOOKING TO HIREDELIVERY AND WAREHOUSE WORKERS.AMAZON ALSO INCREASED MINIMUMPAY ON JOBS BY 2-DOLLARS PERHOUR THROUGH APRIL.IF YOU'RE INTERESTED INAPPLYING.WE HAVE A LINK ON OURWEBSITE..K-T-N-V DOT COM SLASH LINKS.FEWER PEOPLE ARE FLYING.NEW NUMBERS SHOW A LITTLE MO




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TripleG25

#LifeInterrupted RT @IvoryHecker: Need a job? AMAZON announced today they're adding 75,000 additional positions to meet increased demand. Those include imme… 21 hours ago

IvoryHecker

Ivory Hecker FOX 26 Need a job? AMAZON announced today they're adding 75,000 additional positions to meet increased demand. Those inclu… https://t.co/4mx6svkZHa 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.