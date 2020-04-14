IRS launches portal for non-filers

Global  

The new IRS portal is up for people who didn't file taxes yet.

This is important in receiving a stimulus check.

NON-FILERS - CAN ENTER THEIR INFORMATION ON THE I-R-S WEBSITE. THE I-R-S WILL THEN USE IT TO DETERMINE IF YOU'RE ELIGIBLE FOR THE FUNDS. IF YOU ARE WAITING FOR YOUR STIMULUS CHECK FROM THE GOVERNMENT -- YOU MAY WANT TO CHECK YOUR BANK ACCOUNT. DIRECT DEPOSITS STARTED THIS WEEKEND.




