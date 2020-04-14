Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WHO hails India's decision on lockdown extension

WHO hails India's decision on lockdown extension

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:00s - Published
WHO hails India's decision on lockdown extension
WHO hails India's decision on lockdown extension
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

unkownhindu

Unknown Hindu RT @SwarajyaMag: WHO Hails India’s Decision On Lockdown Extension, Says Will Benefit Country In Combating The Novel Coronavirus https://t.c… 12 minutes ago

asianliveupdate

Asian Live Updates WHO hails India's decision on lockdown extension New Delhi, April 14 The WHO on Tuesday welcomed PM Modi announcem… https://t.co/JCxR73bEQP 2 hours ago

iyer_rn

Ramaswamy Iyer 🇮🇳 WHO Hails India’s Decision On Lockdown Extension, Says Will Benefit Country In Combating The Novel Coronavirus… https://t.co/ZNSHvHP5Uj 2 hours ago

CUTSCCIER

CUTS CCIER RT @GCheriyan: WHO hails India's decision to extend lockdown https://t.co/ZubK1xpOFG 3 hours ago

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV WHO Welcomes India’s Decision On Lockdown Extension Till May 3 #Kalingatv #WHO #lockdown2 #LockdownExtended https://t.co/YM0JkCHs6a 3 hours ago

GCheriyan

George Cheriyan WHO hails India's decision to extend lockdown https://t.co/ZubK1xpOFG 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.