Idaho Gas Prices

COULD HIT THE TWODOLLAR MARK ASSOON AS TODAY..THAT'S ACCORDINGTO TRIPLE-A IDAHO.EXPERTS SAY IT'S ACONTINUATION OF APATTERN..

AS COVID-19 CONCERNSREDUCE DEMANDFOR FUEL.GAS PRICES HAVEDROPPED 45 CENTSIN THE PAST THREEWEEKS..

FOR ANAVERAGE OF 2-02 INIDAHO..53 CENTS LESS THANA MONTH AGO AND 72CENTS LESS THAN AYEAR AGO.