Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Army veteran raises £1 million for NHS

Army veteran raises £1 million for NHS

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Army veteran raises £1 million for NHS

Army veteran raises £1 million for NHS

99-year-old Army veteran Tom Moore has raised more than £1 million for the NHS by aiming to walk 100 laps of his garden before turning 100.

So far his Just Giving page has had nearly 100,000 supporters.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lovely_Glambert

💖⚘Lovely Glambert 🌻💜GM-my heart💓💖🎵🎶 🙌🙏👏👏👏👏❤ Army veteran, 99, raises £1.4m for NHS https://t.co/MRYwAZsVoI Sent via @updayUK 2 minutes ago

paul_boo6880

Ted Clubberlang. ❌ RT @___Infidel_: Some good news for your timeline.... what a legend this man is. £2 MILLION RAISED FOR THE NHS... ON HIS OWN. #BLUEHAND… 16 minutes ago

___Infidel_

The Isolated Infidel ن 🇬🇧🇺🇸 Some good news for your timeline.... what a legend this man is. £2 MILLION RAISED FOR THE NHS... ON HIS OWN.… https://t.co/9cM2XLFv7R 25 minutes ago

Ladi_Dairo

Ladi Dairo Army veteran, 99, raises over £2m for @NHSuk https://t.co/TjtfLcabL1 35 minutes ago

Honda_Xrunner

Kevin[R]🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Army veteran, 99, raises £1.4m for NHS https://t.co/M4uxMy7Xxf Sent via @updayUK 38 minutes ago

tamraraven

Tamra E. Raven RT @washingtonpost: 99-year-old army veteran raises more than $1.2 million for Britain’s health service from his garden https://t.co/SPDVHM… 43 minutes ago

TovellTweets

Connor RT @OMGoodnessNews: Happy (not Monday?) Tuesday! Later than usual but today's #FourForApril is here: - Grandparents who got 💒 over Zoom… 2 hours ago

OMGoodnessNews

Oh My Goodness Happy (not Monday?) Tuesday! Later than usual but today's #FourForApril is here: - Grandparents who got 💒 over Z… https://t.co/VSOTp1rhez 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.