Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: 7 things PM Modi wants you to do during lockdown

Watch: 7 things PM Modi wants you to do during lockdown

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:42s - Published
Watch: 7 things PM Modi wants you to do during lockdown

Watch: 7 things PM Modi wants you to do during lockdown

Courtesy: DD Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till May 3 in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

While addressing the nation, he listed out seven points on how to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShailarShashank

shailar shashank RT @IndiaThinksNews: Lockdown extended till May 3rd. PM Modi wants you to do 7 things. Video: https://t.co/G0eppmj0mj #Lockdown2 #lockdow… 2 hours ago

IndiaThinksNews

India Thinks Lockdown extended till May 3rd. PM Modi wants you to do 7 things. Video: https://t.co/G0eppmj0mj #Lockdown2… https://t.co/CXjAzUnmyE 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.