Report: Obama To Endorse Biden Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:42s - Published now Axios reports Barack Obama will report Joe Biden. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Susie RT @BreitbartNews: Wonder what took so long. https://t.co/7DElh4m7XT 31 seconds ago Trendolizer Report: Barack Obama to Endorse Joe Biden Tuesday https://t.co/I16XHqp5SI https://t.co/qBwyhIl3Lt 1 minute ago Sean Colahan RT @alivitali: Here we go: @PeterAlexander & @kwelkernbc report Obama will endorse his former vice president Joe Biden in a video to be rel… 4 minutes ago Jerry Greenwood obama to endorse Biden as Democratic candidate - report See more on https://t.co/VfeDpSAaxu 5 minutes ago