It's almost Christmas time!

Leo Febey (is doing ok at home) Sweet Christmas my business plan has taken a long time to write.. But it's almost done. 5 hours ago

Nicole Social distance day 30......this has been the strangest 30 days. Time is kinda wonky it feels like it has been fore… https://t.co/stHRXIxHAG 6 hours ago

Summers @ExposingSMG It's the time to remind them that AIWFCIY reached top ten only a couple of years ago despite being a C… https://t.co/tFWnu5xRIK 6 hours ago

Elizabeth ☺🤕 It got to the point where almost twice a week he would break at least one thing. He once even broke the TV that my… https://t.co/63rYgxmoJa 10 hours ago

Coffee Queen This virus started in December, in Wuhan. They’re only just thinking about partially lifting lockdown. In the wes… https://t.co/MwucOgrCPt 10 hours ago

Alan Finn @GallagherSligo Thanks, Fiona! Yes, we've seen almost the two extremes this year. The water was ridiculously high f… https://t.co/EDlJfU5eCX 12 hours ago

Georgia Knight RT @Hadrians_Gate: Series 6 Christmas Carol 7 Imposs. Astronaut 9 Day of the Moon 9 Curse of Black Spot 8 Doctor's Wife 7 Rebel Flesh 6 Alm… 14 hours ago