99-year-old army veteran raises over £2 million for NHS

99-year-old army veteran raises over £2 million for NHS

99-year-old army veteran raises over £2 million for NHS

A 99-year-old army veteran, Captain Tom Moore, has raised over 1 million pounds for the NHS.

Age: 99 Laps of garden: 100 Money raised for NHS: $2.7mln+ Army veteran Captain Tom Moore is attempting to walk 100 lengths of his garden Location: Bedfordshire, UK before he turns 100 years old He initially wanted to raise around $600,000 for the NHS He has gone on to raise over 430% of his target (SOUNDBITE) (English) 99-YEAR-OLD, ARMY VETERAN, CAPTAIN TOM MOORE, SAYING: "The thing is, remember tomorrow is a good day.

And tomorrow you will maybe find everything will be better than today even if today was alright.

And my today is alright.

And my tomorrow will certainly be alright.

And that's the way I've always looked at it.

Tomorrow will be a good day."




