What you need to know: April 14

To know to start your day.

As the president's proposed may first deadline to re-open the u-s gets closer.... president trump says he has the right to decide when to re-open business in every state.

Legal experts say the president does not have the constitutional authority to lift state emergency orders.

### during his daily briefing monday newsom announced he was teaming up with the governors of oregon and washington on a joint-plan to reopen the west coast... and repairing its damaged economy and happening today- the governor will give more details regarding his plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in california at his noon press conference..

Millions are playing the waiting game...those without a paycheck are in holding patterns... this as the next round of coronavirus relief funding is in limbo.

Top democrats are refusing to sign on, unless money is set aside for hospitals, state and local governments, and food stamps.

### california's insurance comissioner has ordered some companies to refund insurance premiums for the months of march and april due to the coronavirus pandemic..

Monday's order includes private auto policies.

Insurance companies set rates based on risk, and the comissioner argues that since the shut down fewer cars are on the road lowering the risk of a crash..

### mercy medical center in redding says now has the ability to test for the coronavirus*and get the results in less than an hour.

The hospital says-- its all thanks to some new tests... it will allow them to immediately screen whether someone is positive or negative for the virus..

The hospital has less than 60 of the new tests... so hospital reps say they are saving them for patients who meat a certain criteria..

## this wednesday is usually tax day... but due to the coronavirus pandemic federal and state tax deadlines have been extended from april 15th to july 5th.

If you are owed refund... there's nothing to stop you from filing now.

Of course, if you owe the i.r.s... that three month extension might come in handy.

### the salvation army is launching a nationwide support hotline, to address community needs associated with rising anxiety, uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

Those who call can choose to speak to counselors or a pastor if there is a need for emotional support.

Callers can also get help in finding local assistance services, including food, shelter, and rent.

You're never more than 10